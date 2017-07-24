Blissco
Cheese Quake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
This premium whole flower, dried cannabis is a cross between Cheese and Querkle from TGA Seeds, and has a powerful cheesy and fruity aroma.
It is a THC dominant, Sativa hybrid with a Caryophyllene, Limonene and Humulene terpene profile.
Cheese Quake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
