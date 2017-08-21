Blissco
About this product
This premium whole flower, dried cannabis originates from an older skunk phenotype by Dinafem Genetics, and has a pungent, sweet skunk scent.
It is a THC dominant, Indica hybrid with a Mycrene, Pinene and Caryophyllene terpene profile.
It is a THC dominant, Indica hybrid with a Mycrene, Pinene and Caryophyllene terpene profile.
Critical Plus effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
121 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
17% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!