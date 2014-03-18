Blissco
About this product
This premium whole flower, dried cannabis comes from some of the most stabilized genetics offered. Its resin coated limey green flowers create an earthy pungent aroma and a sweet fruity, mango flavour.
It is a THC dominant, Sativa hybrid with a well-balanced Pinene and Caryophyllene terpene profile.
It is a THC dominant, Sativa hybrid with a well-balanced Pinene and Caryophyllene terpene profile.
Green Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Paranoid
19% of people say it helps with paranoid
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!