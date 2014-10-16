Blissco
White Widow
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
This premium whole flower, dried cannabis is a heritage strain with a strong lemon scent. It is considered a “Jack Herer” phenotype by Dinafem Genetics.
It is a THC dominant, Indica hybrid with a Mycrene, Limonene, Guaiol and Caryophyllene terpene profile.
White Widow effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,012 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
