About this product
Blissed Breathe CBD Lotion is a moisturizing shea butter lotion infused with CBD distillate. Designed for application around muscles and joints, Blissed Breathe CBD Lotion is packed with moisturizing and anti-inflammatory active ingredients, including shea butter, aloe vera extract and jojoba oil. Each jar contains 100mg of CBD in a formula that penetrates deep into the skin, leaving a smooth and velvety feel without being greasy. Our lotion has gone through rigorous testing to ensure a high quality experience. It is unscented for those with sensitive skin. For topical use only.
10% of the profits from Blissed go to organizations that support gender equality.
About this brand
Blissed
Blissed exists to make cannabis a natural part of consumers’ lives, while striving to close the gap between stigma and one’s ability to live life without compromise. That’s why empowering a new generation of consumers to live happier, healthier and more authentic lives is at the forefront of everything we do. We donate 10% of our profits back to the community.