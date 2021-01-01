About this product

Blissed Breathe CBD Lotion is a moisturizing shea butter lotion infused with CBD distillate. Designed for application around muscles and joints, Blissed Breathe CBD Lotion is packed with moisturizing and anti-inflammatory active ingredients, including shea butter, aloe vera extract and jojoba oil. Each jar contains 100mg of CBD in a formula that penetrates deep into the skin, leaving a smooth and velvety feel without being greasy. Our lotion has gone through rigorous testing to ensure a high quality experience. It is unscented for those with sensitive skin. For topical use only.

10% of the profits from Blissed go to organizations that support gender equality.