Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand BLKMKT

BLKMKT

Wedding Crasher

Product rating:

About this product

An exotic Indica-Dominant Hybrid that mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch. This is a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights. Indoor grown with precise nutrient management, hang dried, meticulously hand-trimmed, expertly cured and delicately packaged. Wedding Crasher by BLKMKT is flower at its finest.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!