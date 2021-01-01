BLKMKT
Wedding Crasher
An exotic Indica-Dominant Hybrid that mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch. This is a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights. Indoor grown with precise nutrient management, hang dried, meticulously hand-trimmed, expertly cured and delicately packaged. Wedding Crasher by BLKMKT is flower at its finest.
