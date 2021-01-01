About this product

Fert-Alive™ is an organic fertilizer that packs a punch far more potent than its 2-3-0 analysis suggests. By using organic, non-GMO accelerated cold hydrolysis, we lock in the enriching nutrients in the organic material; allowing delivery of superior nutritional value to the plant and soil. By avoiding heat in the process, the natural enzymes, nutrients and minerals present in the raw materials remain in their natural form and do not become denatured through heat exposure. Therefore, more of the beneficial components are made available to soil microflora and to the plants themselves. This process makes it easier for both plant and soil to absorb nutrients, as well as improves the soil’s ecosystem.



Fert-Alive™ promotes the growth of microorganisms; these essential microbes are the engines that convert plant nutrients into absorbable forms. The microorganisms (bacterial, fungal and protozoan) provide vital support to a plant’s overall vitality and root structure.



Fert-Alive™ naturally creates a unique composting affect as the enzymes break down the nutrients locked in the soil and provide an excellent food source for soil microbes. Composting also helps to improve natural drainage in fields by breaking down the ‘till’ line, allowing excess water to flow outward and preventing flooding.



Superior Choice Ingredients

Fert-Alive™ is a fish based fertilizer that is a byproduct of processing fish for human consumption. Unlike most of our competitors’ products, which are digested using either extreme heat or acid, Fert-Alive™ contains proteins that remain in their natural state (strands), while those processed with acid or heat are left knotted and less bio-available to the plant. Many fish based fertilizers use fish waste that is either too early or too advanced in its stages of decomposition, which contributes to high odor and reduced effectiveness. BlueSky Organics utilizes resident enzymes in the fish in conjunction with a special enzyme formula, creating an easy-to-apply and ready-to- use fertilizer throughout your crops’ entire growth-cycle.



We use only mid-water, grown fish species that contain a wide range of trace minerals. These minerals are reintroduced into the soil and utilized throughout the plant’s life-cycle thanks to the use of Fert-Alive™.



Organic Fertilization

The process is completely organic. Fert-Alive™ can be applied as a foliar feed, sprayed directly on the plants or roots, used as a compost accelerator in addition to a soil-nutrition builder.



Use Fert-Alive™ for…

Superior Plant Growth – All stages of plant growth, from seed to harvest.

Superior Early Growth – Apply to seedling as a foliar spray

Superior Soil Health – Soil quality is improved for deeper rooting and better penetration of water and nutrients. Unproductive soil is easily rebuilt and replenished.

Superior Plant Health – Establishes long lasting results with improvements in plant color, root development and overall tissue health.

Superior Microbial Activity – Provides fast and excellent uptake of food for the growth of beneficial soil microbes and other organisms. Additionally, Fert-Alive provides supplementary macro and micro nutrients.

Superior Pest Resistance – Improved soil and plant health leads to improved resistance to pests and fungal diseases.

Fert-Alive™ is the perfect choice for growers seeking superior soil enrichment, less stress on the growing environment and superbly robust crops.



Fert-Alive™ can be used with Organic or synthetic fertilizers.