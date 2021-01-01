Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Bluesky Organics

Bluesky Organics

Myco-Grow

About this product

4 specie-consortium of highly pure and viable propagules of endomycorrhizal fungi with added soluble yucca extract and soluble kelp. This customized blend is specifically designed to rapidly colonize and expand the root system (up to 100-1000 times). Myco-Grow achieves this by forming a symbiotic relationship with the existing root system and extending into the surrounding rhizosphere, which in turn drastically increases the plants ability to uptake water and nutrients, promoting superior crop quality, faster root growth, extreme drought tolerance, and maximum crop yields.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!