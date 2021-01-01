Bluesky Organics
Myco-Grow
About this product
4 specie-consortium of highly pure and viable propagules of endomycorrhizal fungi with added soluble yucca extract and soluble kelp. This customized blend is specifically designed to rapidly colonize and expand the root system (up to 100-1000 times). Myco-Grow achieves this by forming a symbiotic relationship with the existing root system and extending into the surrounding rhizosphere, which in turn drastically increases the plants ability to uptake water and nutrients, promoting superior crop quality, faster root growth, extreme drought tolerance, and maximum crop yields.
