About this product
Organic Booster™ is a carbohydrate infused booster that is rich in nutrients which stimulate microorganisms with a chelating agent, adding a naturally occurring flavour profile. Booster™ is 100% plant soluble, promotes fast absorption, and is a non-burning product.
Use in conjunction with Vit-Alive™ – Dry Tea Blend
Organic Booster™ can also be used without Vit-Alive™ (on its own) up until 10-days before harvest.
