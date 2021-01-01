About this product

Organic Reactor™ promotes superior blooming for all your bud, flower and fruit producing plants. It also provides an excellent source of magnesium and calcium. Our ready to use Organic Reactor™ is a highly beneficial soil amendment which improves soil vitality and overall plant health. Just sprinkle Organic Reactor™ on your soil as a top dress and water it in. Organic Reactor™ can be used with Organic or synthetic fertilizers.