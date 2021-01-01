Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Bluesky Organics

Bluesky Organics

Organic Super Soil

About this product

This specifically formulated growing media is packaged with 18 premium ingredients. It is bio-inoculated with mycorrhizal fungi, microbes, and beneficial bacteria to boost the performance of your plants. This active community of soil microbes convert typically unavailable nutrients into plant-absorbable forms, allowing the plant to take them up. This availability leads to higher performance, resilience, and quality. Super Soil converts typically unavailable nutrients into easy-to-absorb forms which supplies precise nutrients for each stage of growth.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!