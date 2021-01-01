Bluesky Organics
Organic Super Soil
About this product
This specifically formulated growing media is packaged with 18 premium ingredients. It is bio-inoculated with mycorrhizal fungi, microbes, and beneficial bacteria to boost the performance of your plants. This active community of soil microbes convert typically unavailable nutrients into plant-absorbable forms, allowing the plant to take them up. This availability leads to higher performance, resilience, and quality. Super Soil converts typically unavailable nutrients into easy-to-absorb forms which supplies precise nutrients for each stage of growth.
