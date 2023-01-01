USDA Certified Organic hemp biomass can be used for the manufacture of CBD distillate and CBD isolate, as well as hemp oil used for editable products. For USDA Certified Organic hemp biomass includes hemp flowers, hemp seed and partial stems.



We offer compliant and tested USDA Certified Organic hemp biomass for sale in Colorado. We have the capacity and the experience to handle all types of orders regardless of volume and have hand selected the best phenotypes for consistent, stable production.



Our hemp biomass is dense, seedless and contains a diverse terpene profile that is rich in flavor and high in therapeutic value. Designed to meet or exceed state regulations, we’ve isolated the best phenotypes for high CBD production, while retaining legal levels of THC (at .3% or less).

Show more