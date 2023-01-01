USDA Certified Organic Hemp Hurd Powdered refers to the inner-core fiber of the hemp stalk. This is the woody, soft part of the hemp stalk called Hemp Hurd powdered for wholesale.



We have Hemp Hurd Powdered available now at $2.00 per lbs. Hemp hurds refers to the inner-core fiber of the hemp stalk. This is the woody, soft part of the hemp stalk. It’s what’s left over when the bark fiber is removed. Partner with us today about your wholesale bulk hemp hurds powdered needs.



Powdered Hemp Hurd can essentially do what wood chips can do. Hemp is just more sustainable for the environment in longevity, durability and strength. Like wood chips, hemp hurds can be used for all cellulose-dependent uses as filters, composites, hemp crete, mulch, pet bedding (dog bedding, horse bedding).

Show more