Our all-natural CBD Pain Cream is specially formulated to produce a fast-acting, consistent, and precise consumption experience for you—every time. Green Valley Nutrition CBD Pain Cream is made from our acclaimed Pure CBD Supplement infused into a unique blend of essential oils and herbal extracts. Intended for transdermal use for fast, topical relief. Simply rub a small amount into the skin on affected areas and experience natural, cooling, and immediate pain relief.

