Pot leaves dance with zebra grass, lady slipper orchids, baby’s breath, and other compelling blooms through the pages of A Weed is a Flower, a new 168-page hardcover photo book showcasing the natural beauty of cannabis in magical floral arrangements.



The title of Broccoli’s latest imprint is taken from a 1911 quote by poet Ella Wheeler Wilcox: “A weed is but an unloved flower.” Through favorite shoots gathered from the pages of Broccoli and freshly picked from more than 25 innovative photographers and floral artists from around the world, this splendid coffee table book treats weed with the aesthetic respect that cannabis lovers know it deserves.



These captivating photographs express weed’s allure and multiplicity, speaking to all the reasons we love it: beauty, peace, pleasure, play, and escapism. A Weed is a Flower reminds us that cannabis is just a plant—but what a special plant it is.

read more