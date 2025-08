In Broccoli Issue 07, we float through Diana Lynn VanderMeulen’s digital swamp, Winona LaDuke seeds a hemp industry on Indigenous lands, singer Raveena finds revolutionary joy, and Tiara Darnell makes a case for health equity. Plus, Nikki de Saint Phalle’s tarot garden, Jessamyn Stanley on the politics of yoga and weed, Les Jesus play dress-up in Mexico City, Claire Yurika Davis of HANGER gets freaky with fashion’s demonized materials, a primer on the endocannabinoid system, and fake celebrity weed brands.



Broccoli is the international magazine for cannabis lovers. Created by women who love weed, Broccoli is a magazine presenting a new perspective on cannabis culture.

