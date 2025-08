In Broccoli Issue 08, Carl Ostberg invites us to a garden party with smoking flowers, Mel Frank captures the homegrown spirit in photos of 70s cultivators, and Madeleine Wattenbarger follows Mexican and Colombian teens rethinking drug policy. Plus, a peek into Nigerian cannabis culture, professional whistler Molly Lewis, evolving views on addiction, songwriter Allee Willis on how to throw a party, candle magic, and an imagined roundtable on CBD for dogs and by dogs.



Broccoli is the international magazine for cannabis lovers. Created by women who love weed, Broccoli is a magazine presenting a new perspective on cannabis culture.

