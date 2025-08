In Broccoli Issue 15, Afg Suga celebrates hash and Afghani heritage, we dive deep into the colorful life of sea slugs and investigate the potential and peril of synthetic cannabinoids, Otyken sings sacred songs from Siberia, a writer finds her own definition of a good mom, and we smalltalk about the magic of miniatures. Plus: the true myth of the legendary strain Maui Wowee, a folk history of brooms, a subterranean sound system in Tennessee, Visual Citizens’ digital tumbleweeds, and a crystalline section devoted to glass of all forms.



88 pages, perfect bound, printed on premium art paper.

