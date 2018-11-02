Amnesia Haze has a distinct terpene profile of uplifting lemon and citrus notes accompanied by energetic spice, earth and zesty aromas. This sativa marvel should satisfy even the most discerning with its lime green buds that are so thickly covered in trichomes that you may have trouble letting go. Always grown indoors in small-batch, strain-specific rooms, then slowly hang cured and hand trimmed. At Broken Coast, we grow woah.