Gabriola (AKA Frost Monster). A Broken Coast Original. This indica dominant strain has a very robust smell and look as a hybrid with complicated genetic history unique to Broken Coast. Beautifully coloured fox tailed buds with purples, blues and gold tints have such dense caylexs, so thickly coated with resin, the growers at Broken Coast aptly named this one Frost Monster. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, limonene and linalool help create the sweet, sour and spicy aromas along with peppery, earthy, spicy flavours. Gabriola, like all Broken Coast strains, is grown indoors in small batches in strain specific rooms then slow cured and hand trimmed. This is a strain that tests high in THC levels and is available in 3.5gm and 7gm weights. (80% Indica / 20% Sativa)