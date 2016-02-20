About this product

Galiano (AKA Northen Lights Haze) is as frosty as they come with highly-textured buds breaking up to release a complex and powerful terpene profile made up of Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene and Beta-Pinene. This sativa dominant strain is grounded by fresh and fruity notes, exhibiting subtle, natural sweetness with spice and almost tropical flavours on the exhale. Galiano is best described as light, clean, and energetic. Like all Broken Coast strains, is one is grown indoors in small batches in strain specific rooms then slow cured and hand trimmed to ensure the integrity of the flower. Over 100 consumer reviews indicate happy, uplifting, focused and calming effects. This light green strain tests higher in THC values and is offered in 3.5g and 7gm weights. (10% Indica / 90% Sativa)