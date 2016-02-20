Broken Coast Cannabis
Galiano
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Galiano (AKA Northen Lights Haze) is as frosty as they come with highly-textured buds breaking up to release a complex and powerful terpene profile made up of Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene and Beta-Pinene. This sativa dominant strain is grounded by fresh and fruity notes, exhibiting subtle, natural sweetness with spice and almost tropical flavours on the exhale. Galiano is best described as light, clean, and energetic. Like all Broken Coast strains, is one is grown indoors in small batches in strain specific rooms then slow cured and hand trimmed to ensure the integrity of the flower. Over 100 consumer reviews indicate happy, uplifting, focused and calming effects. This light green strain tests higher in THC values and is offered in 3.5g and 7gm weights. (10% Indica / 90% Sativa)
Northern Lights #5 x Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
15% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!