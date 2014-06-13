Broken Coast Cannabis
Please note: this is a different phenotype of the same strain that was formerly named Killing Fields.
Energetic
76% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
7% of people say it helps with headache
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
