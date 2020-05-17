Kush Mints is one of the most densely trichome covered buds the growers at Broken Coast have ever seen. The buds are exceptionally shaped with bright green and purple colouration, hidden under the thick covering of crystals. Expect a thick dusting of kief to form on everything that touches these buds. Rife with notes of mint, hash and a subtly fruity scent, you’ll want to experience this quality hybrid again and again. Always grown indoors in small-batch, strain-specific rooms, then slowly hang-cured and hand-trimmed. At Broken Coast, we grow woah.