About this product
Platinum Garlic is sweet, savoury and absolutely stunning. This unique cultivar features tight buds with remarkably deep green and purple colouration, fiery amber pistils and a thick coating of large, sticky trichomes. It’s a hybrid with high THC potency, 2-4% terpenes and features pungent onion and bold garlic aromas with an intense sweetness and a touch of vanilla owing to their abundant caryophyllene, myrcene and terpinolene terpenes. It’s a truly glorious strain that we can’t wait to share. Always grown indoors in small-batch, strain-specific rooms, then slowly hang cured and hand trimmed. At Broken Coast, we grow woah.
About this brand
Broken Coast Cannabis
Established in 2013 in three modest warehouse units, Broken Coast acquired the fourth license in British Columbia to cultivate cannabis and the 12th license in Canada. Since then we've expanded into a bespoke indoor 44,000 square-foot facility situated on the shores of the Salish Sea and the emerald rainforests of Vancouver Island. We continue to develop and cultivate the highest grade cannabis, and strive to uphold the quality and reputation that BC bud has earned worldwide. At Broken Coast, we grow woah.