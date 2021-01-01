About this product

Quadra (AKA Headstash) Is an indica dominant strain with a perfect combination of aroma, flavour and appearance. Beautiful frosty purples and bright greens in an exceptionally dense flower. The smoke is thick and powerful with funky kush, earthy and woody flavours with notes of mandarin zest. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpineol. This strain is a true quad that tests higher on THC levels. This strain, like all Broken Coast strains, is grown indoors in strain specific rooms, slow cured and hand trimmed preserving the quality and large dense buds Broken Coast is known for. Over 100 consumer review indicate calming, dry mouth, happy and sleepy effects. Quadra comes in 3.5g and 7g weights. (80% Indica / 20% Sativa)