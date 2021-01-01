About this product

Saturna (AKA Muskmelon OG) is a Broken Coast original with an exclusive look, flavour, and aroma.This amazing strain is a result of complicated in-house hybridization with a genetic history unique to Broken Coast. Beautiful, solid, deep purple buds, and very large glandular trichomes. The trichome colour is light but golden. With its unique terpene profile dominated but Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene it generates a fruity melon aroma with a musty backbone and the perfect amount of gas. This hybrid strain test medium to higher on THC levels and comes in 3.5g and 7g weights. (60% indica/40% Sativa)