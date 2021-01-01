Broken Coast Cannabis
Savary
About this product
Savary (AKA Pink Kush) is a very popular and well-known indica-dominant hybrid grown the Broken Coast way: high grade, small batch cannabis grown in single strain rooms then slow cured and hand trimmed. The solid, trichome covered buds are bright green with deep purple and orange colours throughout. Dominant terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonen help produce earthy aromas of pepper, wood and spice with a strong earthy, musky flavour profile. This strain test medium to high on THC levels and is offered in 3.5g and 7g weights. (70% indica/30% sativa)
