Please Note Minimum Order Quantities:

Standard Seals: Clear w/ ‘Compliant Sample’ (repeating) – Minimum Order is 12 seals per sheet, (.75 cents per seal)

Custom Seals: (brand your product with your Logo): Minimum order is 72 seals, (.90 cents per seal)

Custom Seals 1st time order. There is a one-time artwork set-up fee of $45.00.

Compliant Sample Seals are available in two options: standard seals or custom seals (brand your product with your Logo). Both our standard and custom seals are printed on the same quality material; these are not thin, flimsy stickers. If you’re interested in custom seals, please call us to discuss details.



What’s Great About Our Sample Seals?

No-Residue Vinyl. We’ve tested many!

Strong sealing adhesive. These will last more than one use.

To Order Colored Seals:

For a Colored Seal, let us know the color in the order notes, we can do any color.