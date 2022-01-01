About this product
New technology allows us to create an LED Lighted Display Base that is only 1” tall!
Whether you now own our amazing 24” or 48” Bud Bar Cabinet™, or are ordering new cabinets, consider the Lo-Pro Led Base for your cabinet up-lighting needs.
The Lo-Pro Base provides the same 7000k cool white LED illumination while being 3” shorter than our Standard LED Base.
LED Lighted Display Base footprint: For our 24” Bud Bar Cabinet™ – 24” wide x 16” deep x 1” tall.
For our 48” Bud Bar Cabinet™ – 48” wide x 16” deep x 1” tall.
We Ship Worldwide.