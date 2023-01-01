About this product
‘Ashes’ Showcase Insert™
If you are having your counters built onsite, but still want the presentation capabilities of our ‘Ashes’™ counter system, then ordering the beautiful ‘Ashes’ Showcase Insert™ makes it effortless to have the ultimate cannabis display for your customers and budtenders.
The insert includes both a lower LED light box, giving beautiful ‘up lighting’ illumination, and an upper LED tube for ‘down lighting’ which creates a radiant glow. The inserts’ side walls are an elegant ½” thick polished glass green acrylic with a frost finished lower half; the frost provides the display with a visual border, and gives your cabinet maker the option to create lighted sides in your counter cutout, if so desired.
Features:
Seamless Acrylic Front Panel.
6000k Cool White LEDs.
Hardwire Ready.
Tremendous Display Capacity.
Approximate Dimensions: 47 ¼” wide x 16″ deep x 38 ½” high.
Pods and Products displayed are sold separately on our site.
Crating and freight are additional costs.
**This item is crated and shipped freight, shipping costs will be invoiced separately. We will contact you to arrange shipping payment.
**The listed price may vary, pleas visit our website for all the available options.
If you are having your counters built onsite, but still want the presentation capabilities of our ‘Ashes’™ counter system, then ordering the beautiful ‘Ashes’ Showcase Insert™ makes it effortless to have the ultimate cannabis display for your customers and budtenders.
The insert includes both a lower LED light box, giving beautiful ‘up lighting’ illumination, and an upper LED tube for ‘down lighting’ which creates a radiant glow. The inserts’ side walls are an elegant ½” thick polished glass green acrylic with a frost finished lower half; the frost provides the display with a visual border, and gives your cabinet maker the option to create lighted sides in your counter cutout, if so desired.
Features:
Seamless Acrylic Front Panel.
6000k Cool White LEDs.
Hardwire Ready.
Tremendous Display Capacity.
Approximate Dimensions: 47 ¼” wide x 16″ deep x 38 ½” high.
Pods and Products displayed are sold separately on our site.
Crating and freight are additional costs.
**This item is crated and shipped freight, shipping costs will be invoiced separately. We will contact you to arrange shipping payment.
**The listed price may vary, pleas visit our website for all the available options.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!