Professionally display all of your products in a very attractive and efficient unit. The Bud Bar Cabinet™ is our premium cannabis display case. The cabinet is constructed using beautiful 1/2″ glass green acrylic side panels, all tempered glass components are beveled and polished. Designed specifically for our pods’s, the cabinet features 3 tiered levels for display. The lighted counter pedestal uses LED light modules which produce virtually no heat.
Bud Bar Displays®
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES.
We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity.
We Ship Worldwide.
