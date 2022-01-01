New Contemporary Design!

Raising the ‘Bud Bar’ on Cannabis Containers!™

Inspired by the fact that cannabis strains are like ﬁne wine, the Bud Goblet™ design celebrates the cannabis cronisseur’s appreciation for viewing beautifully trimmed nugs with their trichomes and the wonderful terpene aromas.

Resembling a small wine glass with a curved stem, the Bud Goblet™ is the perfect container for displaying high end ﬂower.

The Bud Goblet™ features:

Colored base and stem for indicating strain types or pricing structure.

‘Nug pin’ suspends the sample for perfect viewing.

Magniﬁcation lens and Aroma holes to enjoy and explore without contact.

‘Tether Ready’ should you choose to use our security tethers.

Use our Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately) to meet most States Compliance Laws for preventing customer’s physical contact with samples.

Overall Dimensions: 5” tall x 4” deep x 3” wide.

Clear Cup Dimensions: 3” diameter x 2” deep.

Comes in six colors: Hybrid Green, Indica Purple, Sativa Orange, Frosted Clear, White, or Black.