Bud Pod Bar™

A Lot of Display Area In A Small Foot Print!

The Bud Pod Bar™ display is lit by cool white LED’s that produces a beautiful white/blue hue. Highly efficient and a very eye appealing way to display all your strains of flowers. Each shelf is 3 ¾” deep and nicely accommodates our various Pods and other items for display.



The Bud Pod Bar™ is designed to sit on a counter. Main body material is black ABS, which never shows fingerprints.



The Metal Eyelet Tether is for use with the Bud Goblet™, Bud Pod™, Locking Ring Bud Pod™, Puffer Pod®, Puff-X Pod™, and Flower Pod™. Can also be used with the Canna-Pod®, Locking Ring Canna-Pod™, and Canna-Detri Pod™ with the Optional Tether Tab or the Sensory Pod™, Z-Pod™, and X-Pod™ with the Optional Tether Block.



Footprint Dimensions: 24″ wide x 12″ deep (front to back) x 12″ tall.



*NOTE: Pods are not included.



**The listed price may vary, please visit our website for all the available options.

