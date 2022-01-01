About this product
Perfect for powering your LED displays at off site events and shows!
Our 12V/8300mAh battery has been matched to all our LED displays giving you independent power when no electricity is available.
Battery Features:
Power outlets for cables.
USB outlet to charge your personal devices.
Lighted power level gauge.
On/off switch.
Includes:
Wall Charger.
Male to Male cable.
Female to Dual Male Splitter.
Approximate Illumination Times:
Xtract and Vape Displays: 6 to 7 hours.
Xtract Elite: 5 to 6 hours.
24″ Bud Bar Cabinet: 3 to 4 hours.
48″ Bud Bar Cabinet: 2 to 3 hours.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
The Creators and Manufacturers of the Sampling Pods concept, along with a complete product line of innovative Store Displays designed exclusively for Cannabis Shops, Dispensaries and CBD Stores worldwide.
We Ship Worldwide.
