About this product
Cone Display
The Perfect Way to Display Pre-Rolls in Cone Tubes.
The Cone Display organizes your cones and creates an appealing look that helps increase sales. Order with or without sign holder.
Features:
Sign holder holds a 5 ½” tall x 6 ¼” wide paper, allowing you to create your own sales information.
Tube holes are 5⁄8” and hold all standard cone style containers.
Standard display holds 24 tubes. (cone tubes are sold separately).
The Perfect Way to Display Pre-Rolls in Cone Tubes.
The Cone Display organizes your cones and creates an appealing look that helps increase sales. Order with or without sign holder.
Features:
Sign holder holds a 5 ½” tall x 6 ¼” wide paper, allowing you to create your own sales information.
Tube holes are 5⁄8” and hold all standard cone style containers.
Standard display holds 24 tubes. (cone tubes are sold separately).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
The Creators and Manufacturers of the Sampling Pods concept, along with a complete product line of innovative Store Displays designed exclusively for Cannabis Shops, Dispensaries and CBD Stores worldwide.
We Ship Worldwide.
We Ship Worldwide.