arge card area (2” tall x 3 ½” wide) for your extract details. The Incline Display is designed with a pocket that holds the Removable 50g XtractPod™ allowing your card and Pod to be displayed at the perfect viewing angle.



Cost includes Stand and 50g Xtract-Pod™ with silicone liner.



Overall dimensions: 3 ½” wide x 5 ¼” deep x 2” tall. (including Pod height).