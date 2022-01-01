About this product
arge card area (2” tall x 3 ½” wide) for your extract details. The Incline Display is designed with a pocket that holds the Removable 50g XtractPod™ allowing your card and Pod to be displayed at the perfect viewing angle.
Cost includes Stand and 50g Xtract-Pod™ with silicone liner.
Overall dimensions: 3 ½” wide x 5 ¼” deep x 2” tall. (including Pod height).
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
The Creators and Manufacturers of the Sampling Pods concept, along with a complete product line of innovative Store Displays designed exclusively for Cannabis Shops, Dispensaries and CBD Stores worldwide.
We Ship Worldwide.
