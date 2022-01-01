Very Organized • Professional • Great Medical Appearance

A perfect viewing angle and LED lighting allow you to display flower using a variety of Pods, including the Canna-Pod®, Bud Pod™, or the Puffer Pod®. The display’s business card size pockets let you create your own insert cards to detail the displayed strains information. The unit is also available with either a non-tethered or tethered design.



The Metal Eyelet Tether is for use with the Bud Goblet™, Bud Pod™, Locking Ring Bud Pod™, Puffer Pod®, Puff-X Pod™, and Flower Pod™. Can also be used with the Canna-Pod®, Locking Ring Canna-Pod™, and Canna-Detri Pod™ with the Optional Tether Tab or the Sensory Pod™, Z-Pod™, and X-Pod™ with the Optional Tether Block.



The Adhesive Mounting Pad Tether is for use with the Canna-Pod®, Locking Ring Canna-Pod™, and Canna-Detri Pod™ without the Optional Tether Tab or the Sensory Pod™, Z-Pod, and X-Pod™ without the Optional Tether Block.



Footprint: ~46 ¾” wide x ~5 ⅛” deep (front to back) x ~6 ½” tall.