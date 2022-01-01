About this product
Very Organized • Professional • Great Medical Appearance
A perfect viewing angle and LED lighting allow you to display flower using a variety of Pods, including the Canna-Pod®, Bud Pod™, or the Puffer Pod®. The display’s business card size pockets let you create your own insert cards to detail the displayed strains information. The unit is also available with either a non-tethered or tethered design.
The Metal Eyelet Tether is for use with the Bud Goblet™, Bud Pod™, Locking Ring Bud Pod™, Puffer Pod®, Puff-X Pod™, and Flower Pod™. Can also be used with the Canna-Pod®, Locking Ring Canna-Pod™, and Canna-Detri Pod™ with the Optional Tether Tab or the Sensory Pod™, Z-Pod™, and X-Pod™ with the Optional Tether Block.
The Adhesive Mounting Pad Tether is for use with the Canna-Pod®, Locking Ring Canna-Pod™, and Canna-Detri Pod™ without the Optional Tether Tab or the Sensory Pod™, Z-Pod, and X-Pod™ without the Optional Tether Block.
Footprint: ~46 ¾” wide x ~5 ⅛” deep (front to back) x ~6 ½” tall.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES.
We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity.
We Ship Worldwide.
