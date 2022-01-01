About this product
Optional Display for Canna-Pod®
The Optional Display Stand for the Canna-Pod® provides versatility by combining a stand that includes an information area, an inset ring for holding the Canna-Pod® securely while moving the stand from showcase to counter and a knob for ease of handling. When placed for presentation, the Canna-Pod® is then removable for customer handling and inspection.
Overall Dimensions: 4¼” wide x 5½” deep x 4” tall.
This is the Display Stand only and does not include the Canna-Pod®.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
The Creators and Manufacturers of the Sampling Pods concept, along with a complete product line of innovative Store Displays designed exclusively for Cannabis Shops, Dispensaries and CBD Stores worldwide.
