Optional Display for Canna-Pod®

The Optional Display Stand for the Canna-Pod® provides versatility by combining a stand that includes an information area, an inset ring for holding the Canna-Pod® securely while moving the stand from showcase to counter and a knob for ease of handling. When placed for presentation, the Canna-Pod® is then removable for customer handling and inspection.



Overall Dimensions: 4¼” wide x 5½” deep x 4” tall.



This is the Display Stand only and does not include the Canna-Pod®.