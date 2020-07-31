About this product
Features:
Airtight Lid Seals
'Micro Holes' that block air movement until the puff button is depressed
Magnifier Lens
Humidity Tray
Nug Spike
‘Tether Ready’
Bud Bar has created a new way of delivering your favorite terpene aromas to you with the introduction of the Puffer Pod®! This elegantly clean design uses simple physics to deliver a generous whiff of wonderful cannabis aromas without the need for a plug! The Puffer Pod® incorporates ‘Micro Holes’ that block air movement until the puff button is depressed. When depressed the Puffer Pod® then delivers a subtle wisp of terpene aroma. The Puffer Pod® also features a humidity tray which hides a Boveda® Humidity Control Pack underneath, allowing samples to stay fresher, longer. The tray, along with our trademark magnifier and nug spike, make this Pod a “Puffing Powerhouse”!
Airtight Lid Seals
'Micro Holes' that block air movement until the puff button is depressed
Magnifier Lens
Humidity Tray
Nug Spike
‘Tether Ready’
Bud Bar has created a new way of delivering your favorite terpene aromas to you with the introduction of the Puffer Pod®! This elegantly clean design uses simple physics to deliver a generous whiff of wonderful cannabis aromas without the need for a plug! The Puffer Pod® incorporates ‘Micro Holes’ that block air movement until the puff button is depressed. When depressed the Puffer Pod® then delivers a subtle wisp of terpene aroma. The Puffer Pod® also features a humidity tray which hides a Boveda® Humidity Control Pack underneath, allowing samples to stay fresher, longer. The tray, along with our trademark magnifier and nug spike, make this Pod a “Puffing Powerhouse”!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
The Creators and Manufacturers of the Sampling Pods concept, along with a complete product line of innovative Store Displays designed exclusively for Cannabis Shops, Dispensaries and CBD Stores worldwide.
We Ship Worldwide.
We Ship Worldwide.