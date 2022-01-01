About this product
The stunning Dab Bar Cabinet™ can display a mind blowing 48 concentrate selections, each with their own description card area. The 6 display trays are inclined for an eye appealing viewing angle, as well as being individually removable from the cabinet for closer customer inspection. With this many dab choices your customers will have a hard time ‘concentrating’!
Cabinet Footprint: 47 ¼” wide x 15 ¾” deep x 16″ tall (without base).
20″ tall with the Standard LED base or 17″ with the Lo-Pro base.
Cabinet Footprint: 47 ¼” wide x 15 ¾” deep x 16″ tall (without base).
20″ tall with the Standard LED base or 17″ with the Lo-Pro base.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
The Creators and Manufacturers of the Sampling Pods concept, along with a complete product line of innovative Store Displays designed exclusively for Cannabis Shops, Dispensaries and CBD Stores worldwide.
We Ship Worldwide.
We Ship Worldwide.