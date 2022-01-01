About this product
Our Xtract Display Trays™ have recessed pockets to keep your jars securely in place, even while moving from cabinet to counter. It also makes missing jars very obvious. Made from 1/2 inch translucent white acrylic with a beautiful beveled edge. Silicone foot pads make it easy to pick up. LED light boxes will light up your display trays for a spectacular presentation. Light boxes have virtually no heat and come with a frosted insert, so even when display tray is removed it still looks great!
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES.
We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity.
We Ship Worldwide.
