About this product
Both stands accommodate various sizes and shapes of pens and carts, in addition to having a small footprint, making them both versatile single unit displays.
Overall Dimensions – Cartridge Stand: 3¾” wide x 1¾” deep x 3” Tall.
Pen Stand: 3¾” wide x 3” deep x 5” Tall.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
The Creators and Manufacturers of the Sampling Pods concept, along with a complete product line of innovative Store Displays designed exclusively for Cannabis Shops, Dispensaries and CBD Stores worldwide.
We Ship Worldwide.
