The Z-Pod™ Features:



Inter-Fitting Lid and Body – Creates an Air Tight Seal on the container that will keep your flower samples Fresher, Longer.

Lens – For microscopic viewing of trichomes, etc.

Aroma Plug – Used to seal the Aroma Area of the container to maintain freshness. Can also be branded with your custom logo.

Nug pin’– Suspends the sample for perfect viewing.

Sign Holder – This makes strain information/details easy to read for the Consumer.

Matte Black Finish ¬ For a sleek look that repels fingerprints.

Seals – To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance, we offer Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance.

Tether Ready – The Z-Pod™ is designed for ‘Tether Ready’ use. Order the optional tether’s now…or later.



Our materials are certified Food Grade!

Accept No Substitutes.

Keep your customers safe.

Food grade acrylic will not contaminate your product.