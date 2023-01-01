BudVault Premium-Rated Legal Delta-9 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles.



We've ranked these #1 for premium purity and strongest effects on the market.



Budvault’s much-anticipated line of Delta 8 THC and THC-O vape cartridges is now available, rounding out an impressive collection of premium hemp flower products that is constantly changing and evolving to meet the growing consumer demand.



With a focus on quality, consistency, and sustainable farming practices, users can rest assured that they are receiving only the purest, most potent hemp products on the market today. All strains undergo rigorous third-party testing to ensure safety and potency, and all Delta 8 THC carts test at 96% purity - making them some of the most sought-after Delta 8 hemp products on the market today.



Buy Two, Get One FREE! For a limited time, stock up and save big on all Delta 8 THC vape cartridges. To redeem offer, add two cartridges to cart and select your FREE cartridge in checkout.



Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC oil and strain-specific terpenes



Contains: 96% Delta 8 THC, 4% strain-specific terpenes and cannabinoids



Suggested Use: Each serving is approximately 1-2 pulls (puffs). Do not exceed 3-second pulls, and wait 20 minutes before redosing as some users may be more sensitive to the effects Δ8THC. Because this is a pure concentrate, please use moderation until you are familiar with the effects of this product.



Limited-Time FREE 4g Big 1/8th Delta-8 THC Flower Offer: Received are 4g of your choice with any flower purchase. Deal automatically applied at checkout.

Show more