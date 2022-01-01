Bred by Compound Genetics, Khalifa Mints is a name we gave this strain, due to the fact that its legacy name is heavily copyrighted in a galaxy far far away. Its genetic lineage is Khalifa Kush x The Menthol — an indica hybrid with sweet and earthy aromas. Small batch, hang dried, hand trimmed and hand packaged. Grown without the use of pesticides or chemicals, and non-irradiated. Rolled in an unbleached hemp paper and packaged in fully compostable/recyclable tube.