Small-batch grown and hand-selected by Bullrider, carefully extracted using hydrocarbon to ensure a complete full-plant terpene enriched profile for the cannaisseur. Coupled with G-Pen GIO's well-trusted and established brand with the latest ceramic and wick-less technology. This is the first offering from our new line (in partnership with TAIMA, Bullrider & GPen), bridging the gap between California and Canada. This partnership and technology ensure that consumers receive the highest quality oil & experience from best-in-class technology.