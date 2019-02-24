A sativa-dominant hybrid with very strong THC potency potential and flavours of tropical fruit, citrus and wood.



Amherst Sour Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid from BZAM with very strong THC potency potential. It's got a unique flavour profile from myrcene, caryophyllene and pinene, giving it distinctive notes of tropical fruit, citrus, wood and diesel. Grown indoors, this small-batch strain is a proud result of BZAM's ongoing genetic pheno-hunt, but you certainly don't need to wear camouflage to partake. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.