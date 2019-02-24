About this product
Amherst Sour Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid from BZAM with very strong THC potency potential. It's got a unique flavour profile from myrcene, caryophyllene and pinene, giving it distinctive notes of tropical fruit, citrus, wood and diesel. Grown indoors, this small-batch strain is a proud result of BZAM's ongoing genetic pheno-hunt, but you certainly don't need to wear camouflage to partake. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.
Coming from the Humboldt Seed Organization, Amherst Sour Diesel crosses Chemdog with Amherst Super Skunk. Aside from its gassy aromas, this strain also puts off wonderful hints of tropical fruit and wood. True to its diesel roots, the powerful high is euphoric and long-lasting.
