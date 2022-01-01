About this product
22-28% THC
When a plant bears tropical fruit aroma as powerful as Golden Papaya’s you just want to close your eyes, breathe in deep and start wading through a thick junglescape where the fruit juice flows sticky and golden like the pistils in its fluffy green buds and you feel like you’re far away from home but you haven’t left your couch and the TV is wondering if you’re still there and the dog needs to go out. It’s hard to explain… you’ll just have to try this tropical indica for yourself.
BZAM
BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.