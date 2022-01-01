22-28% THC



When a plant bears tropical fruit aroma as powerful as Golden Papaya’s you just want to close your eyes, breathe in deep and start wading through a thick junglescape where the fruit juice flows sticky and golden like the pistils in its fluffy green buds and you feel like you’re far away from home but you haven’t left your couch and the TV is wondering if you’re still there and the dog needs to go out. It’s hard to explain… you’ll just have to try this tropical indica for yourself.