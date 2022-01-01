About this product
3.5g: 21-26%
BZAM’s Member That OG is a balanced hybrid cross between Member Berry 21 and Temple Kush discovered during BZAM’s internal pheno-hunt. It’s got high THC and sweet, tart, berry and floral flavours from a terpene profile starring myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. Grown in Alberta and known for its deep purple buds threaded with subtle orange pistils, this strain offers much more than a memberable name. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better™.
BZAM
BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.