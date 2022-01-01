About this product
21-26% THC
What do you get when Peanut Butter Breath and Miracle Alien Cookies meet each other on the pheno-hunting ground? BZAM’s newest creation: Peanut Butter MAC! Grown in BC, hang dried and hand trimmed, this high-THC, Indica-dominant flower delivers nutty, earthy and herbal flavours courtesy of terpinolene, caryophyllene and limonene. A successful hunt indeed. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better™.
What do you get when Peanut Butter Breath and Miracle Alien Cookies meet each other on the pheno-hunting ground? BZAM’s newest creation: Peanut Butter MAC! Grown in BC, hang dried and hand trimmed, this high-THC, Indica-dominant flower delivers nutty, earthy and herbal flavours courtesy of terpinolene, caryophyllene and limonene. A successful hunt indeed. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better™.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BZAM
BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.